BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Maryland as a wintry mix covered the state Monday.

The advisory covers Caroline, Cecil, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties until midnight.

Commuting Tuesday morning may be hazardous as precipitation is expected to freeze during the overnight hours.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement Monday night warning Marylanders to “use extreme caution if walking or driving.”

“Very cold ground temperatures from the recent cold snap combined with air temperatures dropping below freezing in the wake of Monday’s precipitation will result in ice on untreated roads and sidewalks through early Tuesday morning.”

WJZ’s Bob Turk says the recent cold snap combined with the mix of sleet and freezing rain could make for treacherous conditions.

“The problem is, the ground temperatures have been so cold that we’re still seeing ice. So be careful particularly on your steps, your walkway. It may just look wet, but it could be black ice,” Turk says.

