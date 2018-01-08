BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On Monday morning, a roundtable discussion will take place in Baltimore to talk about how to fight human trafficking in Maryland.

Joining in on the discussion is U.S. Senator Ben Cardin. The Democrat will talk about the recent progress and the remaining challenges to reduce human trafficking.

According to the Maryland Human Trafficking Task Force, officials have identified incidents of sex trafficking at Maryland truck stops and data. Officials say about 70 percent of human trafficking incidents occur in truck stops across the nation. Similarly, there are three major bus terminals in the Baltimore-Washignton metropolitan area.

Officials say victims commonly arrive from all over the country and the world through airports such as BWI.

In 2013, the Maryland Human Trafficking Task Force Victim Service Subcommittee members assisted 217 victims of trafficking in 2013.

In September of 2017, 12 men were arrested as part of a human trafficking investigation in Ocean City. Then in November, two Baltimore men were arrested in a drug and human trafficking case in which crack cocaine and money were being traded for sex with a young woman.

The roundtable discussion is scheduled to take place at 9:30 a.m..

