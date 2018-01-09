WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Slick Spots Leftover From Monday's Wintry Mix Cause Problems | Full List Of School Closings/Delays | Download The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A California man reportedly set his apartment on fire while trying to kill a wolf spider with a torch lighter.

According to Firehouse.com, the fire started after one of the residents lit the spider on fire with a torch lighter.

The spider, which was covered in flames, then went to a nearby mattress, catching it on fire. The flames then quickly spread to a flag collection and drapes in the bedroom.

No injuries were reported, but the fire caused more than $10,000 in damage to the apartments.

The Redding Fire Department sent out a reminder on Facebook: “Call an exterminator if you have spiders…. and don’t try to burn them.”

