BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A California man reportedly set his apartment on fire while trying to kill a wolf spider with a torch lighter.
According to Firehouse.com, the fire started after one of the residents lit the spider on fire with a torch lighter.
The spider, which was covered in flames, then went to a nearby mattress, catching it on fire. The flames then quickly spread to a flag collection and drapes in the bedroom.
No injuries were reported, but the fire caused more than $10,000 in damage to the apartments.
The Redding Fire Department sent out a reminder on Facebook: “Call an exterminator if you have spiders…. and don’t try to burn them.”
