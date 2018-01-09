BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials in Baltimore are expected to approve an agreement to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer games if North America is selected as the host continent.

According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, the city’s Board of Estimates is expected to approve an agreement on Wednesday between the Federation Internationale De Football Association, United States Soccer Federation Inc., and the city to host the game.

Russia will host the 2018 World Cup and Qatar is the 2022 host. FIFA will decide between Morocco and a joint bid by the United States, Canada, and Mexico to host the 2026 Cup. All three North American countries have submitted a list of 32 cities that could host the games if the joint bid wins.

Cities on the United States’ list to host the FIFA World Cup include Washington D.C. and Philadelphia. FIFA will decide in 2020 whether cities in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico will host the event.

The last time the FIFA World Cup came to North America was in 1994.

