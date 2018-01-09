WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Slick Spots Leftover From Monday's Wintry Mix Cause Problems | Full List Of School Closings/Delays | Download The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar
Filed Under:Discovery Channel

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Discovery Communications is leaving its headquarters in Silver Spring and moving to New York, according to multiple reports.

The company that owns and operates the Discovery Channel is reportedly leaving its One Discovery Place building in 2019. Discovery opened its Montgomery County headquarters in 2003.

The company’s 13 TV channels include TLC,  Science, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery and Oprah Winfrey Network.

This story will be updated.

