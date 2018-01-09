Filed Under:Central America, Earthquake

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The United States Geological Service reports that a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck north of Honduras in the Caribbean Sea Tuesday.

The quake has sparked a tsunami warning in the area, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

PTWC says hazardous tsunami waves from this quake are possible within 1,000 km of the epicenter along the coasts of: Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Mexico, Honduras, Cuba, Belize, San Andres, Costa Rica, Panama, Nicaragua and Guatemala.

The quake is centered about 125.4 miles north/northeast off the coast of Barra Patucca, Honduras.

No immediate reports of damage was immediately reported.

This is a developing story.

