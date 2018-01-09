BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — The parents of Ashanti Billie want there to be a law, similar to Amber Alerts or Silver Alerts, that are sent out for missing adults.

Billie was 19 years old. Her body was discovered on Sept. 29 behind a church in Charlotte, North Carolina.

She was first reported missing on Sept. 18 when she failed to show up for work at a restaurant on the Navy base in Norfolk, Virginia. A homeless Navy veteran has been charged in her death and kidnapping.

Billie attended high school in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and was living in Virginia for college.

House Bill 260 is unofficially known as the Ashanti Alert.

