State Sens. Brian Feldman and Jim Rosapepe are scheduled to attend, as well as Delegate Joseline Pena-Melnyk.
Vincent DeMarco, president of the Maryland Citizens’ Health Initiative, says the Affordable Care Act has been a success in Maryland, and state officials need to protect it.
Last month, the federal tax overhaul signed into law in Washington removed a penalty that was charged to people without health insurance as required by the 2010 health insurance law as a way to hold costs down for everyone.
