BALTIMORE (AP/WJZ) — The monitoring team overseeing court-ordered reforms to Baltimore police has set deadlines for the review and revision of police policies in a draft of its first-year plan.
Our media partners at The Baltimore Sun reports the mandated reforms addressed in the draft released Monday are part of a federal consent decree reached last January between Baltimore and the Justice Department, after an investigation found widespread discriminatory and unconstitutional policing.
The policies scheduled for review and revision include the use of force, body cameras and officer misconduct investigations. The police department also would have to develop new training on community policing and “stops, searches, arrests and voluntary police-community interactions.”\
The plan will be open for public comment until Jan. 29. The monitoring team is expected to submit the final plan for approval on Feb. 5.
The police follow the lead of the courts. If there is no justice inside, there will be no justice outside. Police often see how the least protected are treated unfairly inside the courts and take that to the streets. So the problem is not simply better “policing.” The whole system needs reform. B-More is an extreme example.