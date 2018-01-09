BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Temperatures reached 50 degrees Tuesday, which melted much of the ice that accumulated Monday night.
WJZ’s Bob Turks says that overnight, the below freezing temperatures will cause any leftover water to freeze once again.
Wednesday will feature sun and some clouds, and it will top out near the normal or 41 degrees. Warmer air will end the week and clouds will come back as well. Rain chances increase later Thursday, but it will be very mild as well.
Temps may reach 60 degrees on Friday, along with rain and fog! Cooling is expected take place later Saturday, while Sunday will be frigid once again, according to Bob Turk.
