BALTIMORE (WJZ)– More Baltimore City schools were closed Tuesday because of maintenance issues.

A school board meeting is being held at 5 p.m. at the Baltimore City Public Schools headquarters at 200 East North Avenue, which includes parents.

More signs of protest; board addressed heating crises and deferred maintenance but are they taking responsibility for the lack of heat in Baltimore City public schools @cbsbaltimore pic.twitter.com/k9D4GyaT4y — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 9, 2018

“This is just proof of neglect,” said parent Keinya Sullivan. “There is no reason that this should be OK. This is not something you sweep under a rug. This is from an accumulation of neglect.”

Sullivan says she never wants to see children in coats and jackets freezing in Baltimore classrooms.

“When I saw it on national news–on CBS–it was very embarrassing to me,” she said. “You say you have the best interest of the children–be accountable.”

Packed school board meeting about to start after outrage over heat-related closures in Baltimore City schools @cbsbaltimore #education pic.twitter.com/saFbqycWfi — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 9, 2018

Gov. Larry Hogan pledge $2.5 million in emergency funding to help fix problems with heating in Baltimore schools.

“We simply cannot allow children to be punished year after year because their adult leaders are failing,” Gov. Hogan said. “The decades of under funding by city leaders has been exacerbated by their woeful mismanagement by the city school board of the state funding.

First speaker up now: pic.twitter.com/YDVLx2YMSK — Kimberly Eiten (@WJZKimberly) January 9, 2018

The following schools were closed Tuesday:

Furman L. Templeton Elementary School

Furley Elementary School

Calverton Elementary-Middle School

Harlem Park Elementary School

Leith Walk Elementary School

Pimlico Elementary/Middle School

