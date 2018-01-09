BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A city police vehicle was involved in a crash Tuesday night after authorities say a vehicle was attempting to escape from police.
The Baltimore Police Department says the incident occurred in the 4300 block of Fairview Avenue around 9 p.m.
The injuries sustained in the crash are not life-threatening, officials say.
Police and civilians in the suspect’s vehicle were taken to area hospitals for treatment, according to investigators.
Another officer injured his ankle during a foot pursuit of the suspect, according to police.
