BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A small school bus carrying two children slid off an icy road in Potomac Tuesday morning, according to police.

The bus was found hanging off the edge of a ravine.

~845a Tulip Lane, Potomac, involves small school bus appears to have slipped on icy side street, EMS evaluated driver & several passengers, no serious injury, pic.twitter.com/Q6ecYbRbzX — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 9, 2018

Montgomery County Fire crews responded to the crash around 8:45 a.m. in the 110500 block of Tulip Lane.

A Montgomery County bus driver and two students were inside at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.

Police said the bus was trying to go up a hill when it hit ice and then slid back off the road. The bus did not overturn but may be leaning against a tree.

