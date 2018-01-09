BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A small school bus carrying two children slid off an icy road in Potomac Tuesday morning, according to police.

The bus was found hanging off the edge of a ravine.

Montgomery County Fire crews responded to the crash around 8:45 a.m. in the 110500 block of Tulip Lane.

A Montgomery County bus driver and two students were inside at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.

Police said the bus was trying to go up a hill when it hit ice and then slid back off the road. The bus did not overturn but may be leaning against a tree.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch