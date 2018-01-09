BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Montgomery County police have revealed new details after a 17-year-old died after he attended a suspected underage drinking party.

RELATED: Missing Md. Teen Found Dead Following Suspected Underage Drinking Party

Officers say Navid Sepehri was recorded on body camera video hours before he was found dead. The public was not allowed to see the video, but his family will eventually be able to view it.

On December 9, authorities say Sepehri attended a suspected underage drinking party in Bethesda. When the homeowners found out what was going on, they shut down the party and someone called 911.

Once police arrived–that was their first encounter with Sepehri. They say he was captured on body camera video and appeared to be under the influence, but let him go after the people he was with said they’d already called his parents.

Sepehri’s body was found a few steps away from a stream. It was just about one mile away from where the party was broken up.

Sepehri’s father said he found his son’s body in the stream, and a month after his death, his friends continue to show up and add to the memorial.

Monday, police announced in addition to a bottle of vodka, they also found two fake IDs on Sepehri’s body.

Officials also announced no charges will be filed against the home owners. According to police, they broke up the party when they found out alcohol may have somehow gotten in.

Police say they are examining the recorded interactions officers had with Sepehri before he died.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook