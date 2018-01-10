BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 26-year-old man has been arrested after reportedly possessing a loaded handgun, and suspected cocaine and heroin.
Police say they were conducting surveillance on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in the 2500 block of E. Biddle Street in East Baltimore when they found Sean Lloyd. Officials say this is an area where narcotic activity happens with regularity.
Recovered from Lloyd was a 9mm handgun with an altered serial number. Lloyd was charged with various handgun and narcotic violations.
