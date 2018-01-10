BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a family dollar store in northeast Baltimore Wednesday night.
Investigators say shots were fired around 7:30 p.m. outside the business in the 1400 block of East Cold Spring Lane, as the man was leaving the store.
A man was found with several gunshot wound and taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police have not released any information on the shooter or the motive.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook