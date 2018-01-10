BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Crews in Baltimore continue to repair the problems caused by the recent blast of frigid weather.

The Department of Public Works has crews working around the clock to fix hundreds of water main breaks across the city.

The City plans to have all water main breaks repaired in the next few days.

More than 100 breaks and 1,900 frozen services have been reported and officials urge residents to be patience.

“I have my team working around the clock, 12-hour shifts, on and off,” DPW director Rudy Chow said. “The command center is up and running. All of our contractors are working hard.”

Nearly 30 crews in the city have responded to the water main breaks and frozen service calls.

“It’s just a mess, we are not able to wash up. We are not able to use the bathroom,” city resident Ashley Weathers said. “I had to rent a hotel room last night so me and my kids could wash up.”

“Trying to prioritize and get the most sensitive and most important spots first and the largest main first and eventually working throughout the neighborhood,” Chow said.

As temperatures shift from cold to warm, a freeze thaw cycle could cause the ground to shift, which could add additional stress on the pipes and more breaks.

The DPW hopes to have all water main breaks repaired by the weekend.

If customers have concerns or water service interruption, they’re asked to call 311 for assistance.

LIST OF NEIGHBORHOODS AFFECTED

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook