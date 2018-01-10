BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Every summer young people in Baltimore get a chance to earn money and valuable job experience as part of the Youth Works program.

Thousands of young people between the ages of 14 and 21 have been clocking in the city’s summer employment program.

More than 8,000 participated in 2017 and 2018 may be bigger than ever.

Thousands of applications have already poured in.

“Young people in Baltimore want to work. These are young people,” said Jason, the director of employment for the mayor. “These are teenagers signing up for a job in the first week of January for a job that’s not going to start until the last week of June.”

Brendan Williams is a Youth Works success story.

“He comes in enthusiastic each day, ready to work,” said Allen Fink of ABC Box Company.

“It’s a good way to not be bored in the house and something for me to do and I like helping people,” Williams said.

Aside from the City employing young people for the summer, private businesses also hire them.

“It’s only going to grow this year, so this is a plea to the business community as well,” Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh said.

“In some families, it is their only form of income for them to purchase uniforms and purchase their supplies,” one official said.

“It shows that I’m a good worker, a hard worker and I can tackle any job you give me,” Williams said.

The program also teaches young people how to manage money. The deadline to register for Youth Works is March 2.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook