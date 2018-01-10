BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 13-year-old girl was bullied and beaten inside of a local school, and the incident was caught on video.

Some say the video is stomach turning and disturbing. Many wonder how this could go on for so long with no teachers around.

Backed into a corner inside a gym locker room, video shows 13-year-old Andrea Selby being bullied by a classmate.

What starts with verbal abuse, takes a violent turn at Holabird Middle School.

Selby is grabbed by the hair, thrown to the ground, and punched as students watch on.

The video from earlier this week has gone viral, and other parents at the school are outraged over the disturbing incident.

“That’s terrifying that they were even able to corner her for that long, and there were so many of them,” parent Stephanie Francis said. “She’s basically pleading with them, ‘Leave me alone, I’m not about that.'”

Selby’s parents tell WJZ their daughter doesn’t believe fighting is the answer. They say she wants to be a teacher and didn’t want to jeopardize her future by getting in trouble.

“Where are the teachers?,” Francis asked. “When I was in school, we had a gym teacher sitting right there in the office. There’s no way that could have been able to take place.”

Her parents added they couldn’t be more proud of their daughter, and how brave she was to stand up for herself without throwing a single punch.

WJZ did reach out to Baltimore County Public Schools, they released a statement saying, “this issue has been resolved between two families at the school level. As a system we are not commenting on this.”

The victim’s family tells WJZ they had a meeting with school leaders Thursday morning, and both girls made up, but say they weren’t told what disciplinary action was being taken.

