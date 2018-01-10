BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have released video of a burglary suspect who was caught on camera by a home security camera.

The Baltimore Police Department reports the burglary happened Tuesday, at a home in the 5500 block of Normandy Place.

According to police, the person in the video went to the home’s front door, and when no one answered, he went to the back of the house.

The suspect managed to get in through the back of the home, before taking a number of items.

Police also believe this suspect may be responsible for other burglaries in the area.

Anyone with information on the person in this video is asked to call detectives at the Northern District at (410) 367-3105.

