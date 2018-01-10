Filed Under:Gonzalez poll, Local TV, Maryland Gubernatorial Primary

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A new poll shows how the Maryland Democratic gubernatorial primary is shaping up.

There are eight democrats vying to take on Gov. Larry Hogan and become Maryland’s next governor. The new poll surveyed 501 registered Democrats in Maryland.

The Gonzales Research Poll shows that 24 percent of likely primary voters say they would vote for Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker.

The poll also shows many Democratic voters are undecided.

14.2 percent say they plan to vote for Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, 13.8 percent back former NAACP president Ben Jealous and 4.8 percent support state Senator Richard Madaleno.

The Democratic gubernatorial primary takes place on June 26.

