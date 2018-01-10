Filed Under:Eastern Shore, Kent County, Local TV, Maryland, Queen Anne's County, Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As people are getting up for their Wednesday morning commute, the National Weather Service says there is still a need to use some caution in certain parts of Maryland.

In the Fredericksburg area, there is a risk for fog as temperatures will drop back into the 20s to start the day.

And in counties such as Queen Anne’s and Kent, icy conditions are expected through the morning commute. That’s because snow and ice melt from Tuesday has refroze overnight. The National Weather Service says this means slippery  conditions are possible, primarily on untreated surfaces. Officials say to use extra caution.

Along the Eastern Shore, patchy freezing fog and areas of black ice are expected for the morning commute. As warmer temperatures continue to melt the snow, any water that is left on the road could turn into black ice and slippery conditions. A few areas may also receive patchy fog.

