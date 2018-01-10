BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Megachurch pastor Andy Savage confessed to a sexual incident with a teen decades ago, and reportedly got a standing ovation afterwards.
CBS News reports that Savage made the confession this past Sunday at Highpoint Church in Memphis, Tennessee.
“As a college student on staff at a church in Texas more than 20 years ago, I regretfully had a sexual incident with a female high school senior in the church,” he said.
Following his confession, he got a standing ovation from the congregation.
Jules Woodson was 17 years old when she says she was sexually assaulted by Savage during a ride home from church.
