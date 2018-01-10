BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Tuesday a voluntary recall of certain ice cream bars. It was discovered that they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a disease which can be fatal.

Fieldbrook Foods Corporation’s orange cream bars, chocolate coated vanilla ice cream bars, and variety packs that include chocolate coated vanilla ice cream bars are on the list of effected products.

The recalled products have production dates between Jan. 1, 2017 and Dec. 31, 2017 and “best by” dates between Jan. 1, 2018 and Dec. 1, 2018.

A full list of the stores that sold the ice cream bars is located on the recall notice and includes Giant, Dollar Tree, and Safeway.

The FDA urges customers to return the products for a full refund.

According to the FDA, no illnesses have been reported to date.

