BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man charged in a police chase and shooting spree in west Baltimore last month has been indicted.

30-year-old Mausean Carter is accused of driving around while shooting at people during a pursuit.

Family members say he suffers from schizophrenia.

The results of a mental health assessment last month found he could understand the charges against him, and therefore could face trial.

Police say Carter was wanted in connection with three separate shootings when they spotted him on Fulton Ave.

Investigators say he then took off and the rampage ensued.

