BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police is searching for two suspects who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint Monday.
Troopers were called to the Chicken Man convenience store, located at the intersection of Snow Hill Rd. and Lincoln Ave. in Salisbury, shortly after 9:50 p.m.
According to police, a witness stated that two men wearing dark clothing entered through the front door. After one suspect took out a shotgun, the second went up to the counter, knocked down merchandise, and took the cash register.
The suspects then fled the scene, and ran towards the Lincoln Ave. area. Troopers searched the area, but were unable to find them.
The clerk was the only person in the business at the time of the robbery. There were no injuries reported.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Salisbury Barrack at (410) 749-3101. The investigation is ongoing.
