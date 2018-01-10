Hi Everyone!

HUMP DAY, and life is calm in the big town. A bit cooler today that yesterday’s 49° but still I will take a seasonal 40° as opposed to just a week ago. And when you see some clouds moving in later that is nothing but GREAT news. That will be a warm front chugging through which will move up to 50° tomorrow, and 60° on Friday. Even with a dip down to 52° on Saturday we will still be 10° above normal.

WAIT, hear that?…………………………………….Listen…… Nuts, that is the other shoe falling…………………………..

Cold air, COLD air, is on the way at the end of this weekend. Back to the upper 20’s, and low 30’s. But that is not unexpected. It is January. But let me leave you with this. In 34 day’s pitchers and catchers will report to Orioles spring training in Sarasota. Lots of Winter left but every day one step, albeit a small step, closer to Spring.

MB!

