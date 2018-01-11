Filed Under:Baltimore, Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore artist Amy Sherald’s official portrait of former first lady Michelle Obama will be unveiled Feb. 12 in the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington D.C.

Chosen for the project by the Obama’s themselves, Sherald, 44, already has her work in the National Museum of Women in the Arts and the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Her portrait will be unveiled alongside the official portrait of former President Barack Obama created by New York artist Kehinde Wiley.

After the unveiling ceremony Sherald’s painting will be on display in the museum’s Recent Acquisitions corridor through early November. Wiley’s portrait of Barack Obama will be permanently placed in the museum’s America’s Presidents exhibition.

