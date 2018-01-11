BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials in Baltimore say they plan to relocate more than 120 families from West Baltimore’s Gilmor Homes public housing project.

According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, officials plan to demolish six buildings. Mayor Catherine Pugh says the move is necessary to cut down crime. The mayor said the 120 families would be moved to better housing.

The six buildings being demolished are on Spray Court, Vincent Court, and Bruce Court. The proposal gain approval from the Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The 600-unit complex drew national attention in 2015 when it was the scene of Freddie Gray’s arrest. During that same year, women filed a lawsuit alleging that maintenance workers demanded sexual favors in return for repairing a gas leak and exterminating roaches. Housing officials settled the suit for $8 million.

This is all part of a bigger plan for the city to sell 40 percent of its public housing to private developers to raise money or upgrades and maintenance. The federal government is offering tax credits to developers who buy and renovate public housing.

While Baltimore is the 26th largest city in the country, it’s the fifth most in public housing. More than 11,000 units are in Baltimore. The Housing Authority says renovating or repairing all of them would cost $800 million.

