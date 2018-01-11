Filed Under:Baltimore, Missing

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore police are searching for a missing elderly man last seen on Thursday.

frank reiss Authorities Searching For Missing Elderly Man Last Seen Thursday

Officers say 78-year-old Frank Otto Reiss was last seen in the 3300 block of Benson Avenue.

Family and friends are concerned about his well-being.

Reiss is 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green flannel shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Detectives say Reiss could be driving a black 2006 Kia Sole with Connecticut tags.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Reiss is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch