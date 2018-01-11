BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore police are searching for a missing elderly man last seen on Thursday.
Officers say 78-year-old Frank Otto Reiss was last seen in the 3300 block of Benson Avenue.
Family and friends are concerned about his well-being.
Reiss is 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green flannel shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
Detectives say Reiss could be driving a black 2006 Kia Sole with Connecticut tags.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Reiss is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook