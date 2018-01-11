BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Fire crews responded to a single-car crash in Annapolis Thursday afternoon where the vehicle struck the side of a building.
The Annapolis Fire Department says at 3:58 p.m., when they arrived to the scene, the car had struck a building located in the 1900 block of West Street.
The driver exited the car before authorities showed up.
The driver was not injured, according to officials, and no other injuries were reported.
Investigators are determining the cause of the crash.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook