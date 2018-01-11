HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say a sheriff’s deputy shot at a theft scheme suspect who they say assaulted a deputy.

Maryland State Police said in a news release two deputies responded to a Target store in Hagerstown on Wednesday afternoon on a report that a known theft scheme suspect was there.

The release says 26-year-old Melsun S. Perry ran from the deputies and got into his car. Police say Perry ignored commands to surrender and accelerated and drove at the deputy approaching the front of his car, at which point the other deputy fired.

The suspect fled and was later found uninjured at a home, where he was arrested. It’s unclear if the deputy was injured.

Perry is charged with first-degree assault and theft offenses. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)