BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Early Thursday morning, firefighters battled with flames that took over a house in the 400 block of Trimble Road in Joppa.

After being notified of the fire, the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Co. chief arrived to the home within two minutes and said the fire was showing from the front porch of the single family home. It took about 20 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

Residents were not home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is now investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

