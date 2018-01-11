Filed Under:Urbana Pike

URBANA, Md. (AP) — A Maryland bridge that was heavily damaged after being struck by a garbage truck last month is set to reopen.

The MD 355 Bridge, also known as the Urbana Pike bridge, runs over the Monocacy River in Frederick County.

The bridge was closed after the truck crash because it was unsafe for vehicles.

Repairs were estimated to take 60 days, but the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration announced Thursday that the work has been completed early. The bridge was expected to reopen after rush hour Thursday, by about 8 p.m.

