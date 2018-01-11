BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After being denied a public hearing by the Environmental Protection Agency on the repeal of the Clean Power Plan, leaders in Maryland are putting matters into their own hands.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, Senate President Thomas Miller, and House Speaker Michael Busch will host their own public hearing on Thursday to talk about the repeal of the Obama-era law. Supporters of the Clean Power Plan hope to energize people to become more active on climate issues. They will also talk why they think there is the need for continued climate action across the region and the nation.

The Clean Power Plan looked to cut carbon dioxide emissions across the nation by 32% by 2030. The restrictions applied to gas fired and coal plants.

In June, the President decided to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Climate accord. The accord was for nations around the world to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. On Wednesday, our media partners at The Baltimore Sun reported that Governor Larry Hogan said Maryland will join the U.S. Climate Alliance “as long as it adds value, shows true bipartisanship, and avoids Washington D.C’s politics-as-usual, corrosive tactics and distractions.” The group was made in support of the Paris climate accord.

Thursday’s hearing will be at 1 p.m. inside the Department of Legislative Services Building in Annapolis.

