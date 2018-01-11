Filed Under:EPA, Larry Hogan, Local TV, Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After being denied a public hearing by the Environmental Protection Agency on the repeal of the Clean Power Plan, leaders in Maryland are putting matters into their own hands.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, Senate President Thomas Miller, and House Speaker Michael Busch will host their own public hearing on Thursday to talk about the repeal of the Obama-era law. Supporters of the Clean Power Plan hope to energize people to become more active on climate issues. They will also talk why they think there is the need for continued climate action across the region and the nation.

The Clean Power Plan looked to cut carbon dioxide emissions across the nation by 32% by 2030. The restrictions applied to gas fired and coal plants.

In June, the President decided to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Climate accord. The accord was for nations around the world to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. On Wednesday, our media partners at The Baltimore Sun reported that Governor Larry Hogan said Maryland will join the U.S. Climate Alliance “as long as it adds value, shows true bipartisanship, and avoids Washington D.C’s politics-as-usual, corrosive tactics and distractions.” The group was made in support of the Paris climate accord.

Thursday’s hearing will be at 1 p.m. inside the Department of Legislative Services Building in Annapolis.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch