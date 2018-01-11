BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 33-year-old historian has pleaded guilty to charges related to theft of records from the National Archives and Records Administration. Authorities say he sold most of the items he stole.

Antonin DeHays pleaded guilty to theft of government property. He faces up to 10 years in prison, and his sentencing is set for April 4.

The plea agreement shows the thefts began in December 2012, and continued through June 2017.

DeHays reportedly stole at least 291 U.S. service members’ dog tags, and at least 134 other records from the National Archives at College Park.

Authorities say the dog tags of a downed Tuskegee airman were stolen and DeHays “donated” them to a museum in Virginia in exchange for the opportunity to sit inside a Spitfire airplane.

DeHays admitted to authorities that he sold the majority of the stolen items on eBay and other places.

