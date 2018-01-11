BALTIMORE (WJZ) — People in Maryland are already weighing in on the 2018 Governor’s Race.

A new Gonzales Maryland poll is showing where Governor Larry Hogan stands with voters and some of his challengers.

A total of 823 registered voters were surveyed between December 27th and January 5th. The poll revealed that among Maryland voters, 71% approve of the job Larry Hogan is doing as governor. 21% disapprove of the Republican Governor. 59% of voters also believe Maryland is moving in the right direction.

And when matched against the top three Democratic contenders, the governor has a double-digit lead. However, he does not get past 50% with any challenger.

Against Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker, Hogan leads 47% to 37%.

Against Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamentez, Hogan leads 48% to 34%.

Against former NAACP President Ben Jealous, Hogan leads 49% to 36% with 15% undecided.

The governor enjoys a 70% range support in Western Maryland and in the Eastern Shore. In the Baltimore suburbs, he has a mid-to-upper 50s range support. But, in the Washington suburbs, the Gonzales Poll says he trails badly.

The poll also asked what people thought about President Trump. Among voters, 36% approve of the job the president is doing while 60% disapprove of the job he is doing. Among Republicans, 73% of voters approve while 25% disapprove. Among Democrats, 78% disapprove while 19% approve of the job the president is doing. Among millennials, 68% disapprove of the job the president is doing.

Some actions in Congress are not being received well by voters. According to the poll, the recently enacted tax bill was only favored by 33% of Marylanders. 55% oppose the bill. The tax bill drops the corporate tax rate down from 35% to 21% and nearly doubles the standard deduction for individuals.

