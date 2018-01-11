BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A federal judge heard arguments Thursday in the corruption case against Baltimore Sen. Nathaniel Oaks.
Oaks’ lawyers are seeking to split the charges against him into two different cases, as they argue it’s not fair for the separate charges to be part of the same case.
The judge is expected to give their decision on the charges as early as Friday.
Oaks was initially charged with wire fraud, honest services wire fraud, and violations of the Travel Act for reportedly accepting bribes to help businesses.
He was then indicted on an additional charge of obstruction of justice after authorities say he agreed to help the FBI, then tipped off the person they were investigating.
