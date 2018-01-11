BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you are a college student who is looking for experience in meteorology, the Baltimore/Washington Forecast Office of the National Weather Service is now accepting applications for volunteer college students for the summer of 2018.
Students interested in this program must be pursuing a degree in meteorology or a related science (such as climatology, and atmospheric science).
Student volunteers will be able to work on an assigned research project with a NWS meteorologist. Students will also submit summer research results to the 2018 National Weather Association annual conference. This conference will be held in August in St. Louis, Missouri.
For more information on this program, log onto their website and fill out the application. Applications must be filled out before Monday, January 29th.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook