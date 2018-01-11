Filed Under:Owings Mills, Sam's Club

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Sam’s Club store in Owings Mills closed Thursday without notice to the public.

The location on Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills was also removed from the corporate website Thursday.

This comes the same day that Walmart announced it is boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers to $11 an hour.

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz issued the following statement about the closure:

“Donald Trump promised us that giving 100s of billions in tax cuts to big businesses would grow the economy. He lied again. I am reaching out to Walmart this morning to make sure they live up to their responsibilities to assist employees at Sam’s Club who have worked hard to benefit the company. The County will also provide assistance in securing jobs for these hard working people to keep them from the unemployment line.”

