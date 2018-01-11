Filed Under:Baltimore County Police Department, White Marsh Mall

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect who caught himself on video while setting up a “spy camera” in a White Marsh Mall restroom.

The Baltimore County Police Department reports someone found the camera in the family restroom of the food court area in White Marsh Mall on December 23.

The camera was pointing towards a toilet after being secured with electrical tape to a partition dividing two bathroom areas.

Police recovered the camera and recording equipment, along with the SD card with video footage.

After reviewing the footage, police say only a few people were seen on the video, meaning it had been there for a short period of time. Police also found video footage of the suspect setting up the camera in the bathroom.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to contact police at (410) 307-2020.

Comments
  1. Shawn Blowe says:
    January 11, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    wow

