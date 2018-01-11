Hi Everyone!

Cloudy now but it is a “WOW Mild” kinda of start to the day. 42° right now. That is 1° warmer than the normal daytime high. I know we have been talking about this warm, up but feeling IS believing. And it will remain not only mild but it will be getting warm as of tonight and tomorrow. Heck tonight it does not even get below 50°. Tomorrow we have bumped the temp up to 64° from 62°.

And normal is 41°

And this streak will come to a hard end on Saturday when we drop to the low 40’s and then down to 18° Saturday night. Let’s worry about that Saturday. This is too nice, even with clouds and some fog this A.M., to not savor.

Find ya some me time today and enjoy this little present from Mom Nat.

MB!

