BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly incident that happened early Thursday morning in Southwest Baltimore.
Police say they found a 24-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds in the 200 block of North Hilton Street. Officers arrived to the scene at 12:52 a.m.. Medics transported the woman to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center for treatment. Shortly after she arrived at the hospital, she was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
