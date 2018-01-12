BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The ATF has released surveillance video from a burglary that occurred Sunday morning at an armory in Hanover.
Authorities say at 6:19 a.m., four unidentified individuals burglarized Hanover Armory at 1327 Ashton Road. About 13 firearms were stolen, which includes rifles and handguns.
“The people responsible for this crime have victimized a local business and these stolen firearms threaten the safety of our communities. As ATF and our Anne Arundel County Police Department partners continue investigating, we are also seeking the public’s assistance. Anyone who may have information about these individuals or firearms should come forward as soon as possible,” said Daniel L. Board, Jr., Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Baltimore Field Division.
Citizens can report information to ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or send an email to ATFTips@atf.gov. They can also send tips anonymously via the reportit® mobile app, available through www.reportit.com, using the ATF Baltimore Field Division as the location.
ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000, which will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) for a total reward of up to $10,000.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook