BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore Ravens safety Tony Jefferson has listed his Timonium home for sale, after purchasing it last April.
The Baltimore Sun reports Jefferson’s home is listed at $979,900. It’s located in a private Dulaney View community at 2205 Dulaney View Court. The home has five bedrooms and 5 1/2 bathrooms. The 6,000-square-foot home was built last year, according to the Sun.
Jefferson is under contract with the Ravens for three more seasons.
The Sun also reports that former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis and Orioles Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. have taken their homes off at the market after both were for sale last year. Both homes are just a house apart.
Lewis’s home was listed at $2.95 million last April and then was reduced to $2,5 million in June.
Ripken’s home was listed for $12.5 million in September of 2016, then reduced to $9.75 million last April.
