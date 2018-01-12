WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Blue Alert Issued In Baltimore Over The WeekendDownload The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland General Assembly has overridden Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a bill that prohibits public colleges from asking about a prospective student’s criminal history on an application.

The Senate voted 32-15 to override Hogan’s veto on Friday.

Supporters call it the Maryland Fair Access to Education Act. They say it aims to give people who have been incarcerated a chance at better lives. Sen. Richard Madaleno says it’s a step toward recognizing that a person’s potential is not defined by the bad choices they have made.

Shareese Churchill, a spokeswoman for Hogan, says the move shows “a blatant disregard for victims’ rights,” as the nation discusses protecting and empowering victims of sexual assault and harassment.

Supporters say colleges can ask about criminal history at other stages in the admission process.

