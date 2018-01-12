BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Out of all cancers that affect women, the Harford County Health Department says cervical cancer is one of the most preventable.
According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, the Harford County Health Department says an estimated 220 Maryland women will be diagnosed with cervical cancer and about 70 will die from the disease in 2018.
Officials say women should get screened for the disease regularly, starting at age 21. Health official say cervical cancer screenings, called Pap tests can prevent cancer by finding abnormal cells before they become cancer.
These tests are covered by most health insurance plans. If women are not insured, the Harford County Health Department’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Program can provide eligible women with no cost-screening services.
To find out more about the cancer screening services provided, women can call the Harford County Health Department at 410-612-1780.
