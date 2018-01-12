BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Baltimore Orioles and Manny Machado have agreed to a one-year, $16 million contract for the 2018 season.
MLB.com reports that the Orioles have not yet confirmed the deal.
Machado, 25, is one of the game’s superstar third basemen. He earned $11.5 million last year.
Machado has made three American League All-Star teams in his six big league seasons, won two Gold Gloves and finished in the top five of AL MVP voting twice. He hit .259 with 33 home runs and 95 RBIs for the Orioles in 2017.
