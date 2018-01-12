Filed Under:Baltimore Police, Fells Point, James Forrester, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore police announced Friday that they have made an arrest in the murder of a Fells Point tattoo artist.

Officers say they’ve arrested 29-year-old Michael Bailey in connection to the murder of Baltimore Tattoo Museum employee James Forrester.

RELATED: Police Release Video Of Suspects In Tattoo Shop Employee Murder

Forrester was shot to death outside the museum. He had stepped outside to speak to his wife on the phone. She heard the moment he was shot.

Authorities are still searching for a second suspect.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch