BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore police announced Friday that they have made an arrest in the murder of a Fells Point tattoo artist.
Officers say they’ve arrested 29-year-old Michael Bailey in connection to the murder of Baltimore Tattoo Museum employee James Forrester.
Forrester was shot to death outside the museum. He had stepped outside to speak to his wife on the phone. She heard the moment he was shot.
Authorities are still searching for a second suspect.
