BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County police have identified the man who they believe is responsible for setting up a camera in a Maryland mall.

Thanks to tips from all of you, this voyeur has been identified and will be facing charges once detectives have completed their investigation. ^jzp https://t.co/1rgTFIUeQq — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) January 12, 2018

Police reported someone found the camera in the family restroom of the food court area in White Marsh Mall on December 23.

The camera was pointing towards a toilet after being secured with electrical tape to a partition dividing two bathroom areas.

Police recovered the camera and recording equipment, along with the SD card with video footage.

After reviewing the footage, police say only a few people were seen on the video, meaning it had been there for a short period of time. Police also found video footage of the suspect setting up the camera in the bathroom.

Police say even if the victims aren’t identified, they can still build a case against the suspect for the crime.

The name of the suspect has not been released yet but police say he will be charged.

